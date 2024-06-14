Ex-NBA Player Darius Morris Died From Heart Disease Caused By Drug, Alcohol Use

The cause of death for ex-NBA player Darius Morris has just been revealed ... heart disease is the killer, with drug and alcohol use playing a big role.

Darius' official cause of death is coronary artery disease ... according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

According to the ME's death investigation summary, obtained by TMZ Sports, drug and alcohol use was a significant factor in Darius' death ... specifically, the effects of cocaine, hydrocodone and ethanol.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard's death is being ruled accidental.

As we reported ... Darius' was found dead in a Los Angeles-area home on May 2 ... the ME report says he was examined the following day and he still had alcohol, cocaine and hydrocodone in his system.

The ME report adds ... there were no drugs found at the scene and Darius' body was decomposing when he was found ... with a foul odor coming from his corpse. He was last known to be alive April 22, when his mom says he told her he was feeling ill and experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Darius, who played 4 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Grizzlies and Nets before going overseas, was only 33 years old.