WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Ties The Knot With Wrestling Fiancé Buddy Matthews

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley might be a few weeks away from returning to the ring -- but she still found a way to grab a major win outside the squared circle -- she tied the knot over the weekend with her wrestler fiancé, Buddy Matthews!

The two made the big announcement in a joint Instagram post -- with the caption "Til Death" -- where they shared the news with their fans, who were over the moon.

While it's unclear where the two got hitched, or how big the shindig was, we know the couple rocked an all-black look for the ceremony, and they couldn't be happier!

Ripley's WWE family flooded the post's comments to congratulate the newlyweds.

Bianca Belair -- who has shared the ring with Ripley many times -- left a big "Congrats!!!!!!" Even Dominik Mysterio -- Rhea's on-screen romantic partner celebrated the news -- leaving a bunch of heart emojis.

Matthews -- who currently wrestles for AEW -- popped the question to Ripley back in August 2023 at Cocoa Beach in Florida. Ripley left no doubt in her answer ... writing "1000x YES" at the time.

The two went public with their relationship in 2022 after meeting when Matthews wrestled for WWE.