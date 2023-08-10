Wrestling Stars Rhea Ripley, Buddy Matthews Get Engaged

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are ready to take their romance from the squared circle to the altar ... 'cause the two wrestling stars just revealed they're now engaged!!

Rhea -- a WWE Superstar -- shared the huge news on Instagram on Wednesday night ... saying after Buddy proposed to her, she said "1000x YES!"

"Pure F***ing happiness! ❤️," she added.

In the announcement, Ripley also showed off her new ring ... and you can see Buddy -- an AEW star known for his stoicism -- was clearly thrilled over her decision to say yes too.

The engagement all went down at Cocoa Beach in Florida ... with the couple showing on social media they had been having quite the vacation day prior to the life-changing moment.

The Australian duo confirmed their relationship in 2022 ... after they had met just a couple years earlier while they were both wrestling for the WWE.

Now, their love is split across two promotions -- as Matthews is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champion. Ripley, meanwhile, is currently involved in a WWE storyline where she has an on-screen romance -- of sorts -- with Dominik Mysterio ... the son of luchador legend Rey Mysterio.