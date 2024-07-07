Trey Parker's Ex-Wife Boogie's L.A. House Broken Into, $500k Stolen Goods

Trey Parker's ex-wife, Boogie Parker, is the latest victim in a string of burglaries hitting L.A.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... two burglars broke into Boogie's home, where she lives with her and Trey's daughter Betty, just before 9 PM last month -- with the scary situation caught on their alarm company's camera.

The LAPD rushed to the scene along with armed security to search the home.

Unfortunately, it was a little too late ... officers were told the bandits had already made off with Boogie's watches and jewelry, valued at just under $500,000.

Boogie and her daughter were not home at the time of the break-in.

The LAPD has launched a burglary investigation -- so far, no arrests have been made.

You'll recall ... Boogie was married to "South Park" creator Trey until 2019 ... when he filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.