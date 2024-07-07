Trey Parker's Ex-Wife Boogie's L.A. House Broken Into, $500k Stolen Goods
Trey Parker's ex-wife, Boogie Parker, is the latest victim in a string of burglaries hitting L.A.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... two burglars broke into Boogie's home, where she lives with her and Trey's daughter Betty, just before 9 PM last month -- with the scary situation caught on their alarm company's camera.
The LAPD rushed to the scene along with armed security to search the home.
Unfortunately, it was a little too late ... officers were told the bandits had already made off with Boogie's watches and jewelry, valued at just under $500,000.
Boogie and her daughter were not home at the time of the break-in.
The LAPD has launched a burglary investigation -- so far, no arrests have been made.
You'll recall ... Boogie was married to "South Park" creator Trey until 2019 ... when he filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
The burglary comes after actor King Bach, Clipper's Ivica Zubac, and Kylie Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie's L.A.-area homes, and more were targeted by thieves this year.