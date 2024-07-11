Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Orlando Bloom Strips Down, Goes For A Swim at Italian Beach

Orlando Bloom's getting an Italian tan ... soaking up rays in Sardiania without his fiancée Katy Perry -- who's on the island with him but skipped out on the surf and sun.

The actor made hearts race in just his barely-there shorts, showing off his cut thighs. No shirt for this 'Pirate of the Caribbean' ... he's letting the cool Mediterranean Sea cover his chest.

OB's still got his thin necklace on though -- gotta look stylish even while taking a dip -- and, lounged on a beach chair after his relaxing swim.

BTW ... he's in the same area where he famously paddle-boarded naked back in 2016 -- returning to the scene of many people's fantasies, it seems.

Like we said ... no Katy Perry in these photos though we know she's on vacay with Orlando and the fam. Perhaps not in the mood for a beach day considering her recent controversy.

As we've told you ... KP's recently caught flak online and from other stars for agreeing to work with producer Dr. Luke again. Kesha, who hasn't outright slammed her fellow pop star, but who's seemingly indicated her displeasure.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

Abigail Breslin just tweeted out "working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s*** and get away with it" yesterday, just hours before Perry dropped her Dr. Luke co-produced track "Woman's World."

In any case ... Bloom's clearly enjoying the couple's vacation -- though Katy's relaxation level remains to be seen.

