Video Shows Rapper Blxst's L.A. Area Home Burglarized

Platinum-selling rapper Blxst is the latest celeb to get caught in the burglary wave hitting L.A. -- surveillance videos show crooks invading his house and snatching a bunch of his shoes in the caper!!!

Blxst posted the clips Friday morning, and you can see the creeping crawlers slink into his backyard. As you'd expect, Blxst is making no apologies for his frustration and anger.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the incident happened around 2:30 AM Tuesday -- 3 dudes in hoodies smashed a glass door and broke into the back of the house.

The thieves are seen armed with guns, moving plants off the patio before breaking the glass that gave them access to the residence.

Blxst was out of town gearing up to release his new album "I'll Always Come Find You," which came out today ... but we're told the nanny, who was home with the kids, came out to check on things after hearing noises.

She told cops the 3 suspects bolted out of the house when they saw her ... and can be seen climbing the wall in the backyard to make their escape.

Our sources say cops were called to the scene, but the crooks were long gone by then.

We're told a burglary report was filed indicating that a bag full of shoes was taken. As for the value of the stuff, cops say they'll need Blxst to fill in those details when he gets back in town.