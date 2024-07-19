Ingrid Andress Music Plays Spike After Drunk Home Run Derby Anthem

It seems Ingrid Andress' lowest moment on the microphone is actually benefitting her career ... TMZ Sports has learned her music has seen a big spike following her disastrous national anthem performance at Monday's Home Run Derby.

Officials over at SoundCloud -- one of the largest music streaming services in the world -- tell us ... plays on her tunes have gone up around 50 percent since her debacle in Arlington, Texas.

Play video content Courtesy of MLB / ESPN

Specifically, we're told her 2019 "More Hearts Than Mine" song has really caught the ear of listeners.

On Tuesday and Wednesday alone, Soundcloud reps tell us plays on Andress' tracks increased "by over double."

Of course, while the moment at Globe Life Field appears to be a boon for her pocket book ... it's clearly taken a toll on her personal life. The 32-year-old artist stated she was drunk for the "Star-Spangled Banner" rendition, and the backlash from it all has pushed her to enter herself into rehab.

"That was not me last night," she wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Andress has dropped two albums in her young career ... and has won several awards, including MusicRow's Song of the Year for "More Hearts Than Mine."