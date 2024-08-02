Shoreline Mafia Rapper Fenix Flexin Arrested For Controlled Substance After Traffic Stop

Fenix Flexin went into last weekend with a visit to the jail ... after cops say the Shoreline Mafia rapper was riding dirty in the passenger seat of a car!!!

Burbank Police tell TMZ Hip Hop they arrested Fenixomar Rypinski on July 26th, at approximately 6:15 PM, after officers detained the vehicle the rapper was riding in on a routine traffic stop

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers claim they observed Fenix in possession of Alprazolam, a psychotropic medication that induces feelings of euphoria, without a valid prescription.

Officers immediately deemed Fenix to be in violation of California's Controlled Substances Act and placed the 28-year-old under arrest and booked him at the Burbank Jail.

We reached out to Fenix for comment ... we haven't heard back yet but he and OhGeesy just put the SM name back in the streets with a pair of new tracks.