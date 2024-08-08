Tasha K, Husband and Slim Stunta Sued $50K For Miami Club Brawl

Social media gossiper Tasha K just found herself on the wrong end of another lawsuit ... this time, a man claims she and her crew beat him up in a Miami club!!!

According to docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Tasha K, her husband Cheickna Kebe and We In Miami podcaster Slim Stunta are being sued by a man named Omar Graham.

Play video content We In Miami Podcast

Graham says he was an invited guest at a private influencer party in November 2023 and says he had an exchange with Tasha at the bar in which he "verbally complimented her body and appearance" ... and he claims that minutes later, Tasha's husband and entourage pounced on him and decked him in the head with a bottle.

Wild footage of the alleged incident later surfaced online ... appearing to show Tasha K and several men kicking and stomping a man's head as he struggles on the ground.

Play video content

Graham took to IG shortly after to explain his side and claims he complimented her on "her fat ass" before getting jumped ... not the most savory comment but totally not grounds for assault, he says.

The suit also blames Slim Stunta, who hosted the party, for negligently failing to have sufficient security at the event.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Graham is asking for at least $50k in damages, but he may want to take a number and have a seat.

Tasha is already dealing with a $4.3. million judgment from Cardi B, who sued her for spreading lies ... and there's been a downpour of legal actions since then.