Joe Haden Sells Glitzy L.A. Mansion For $6.5 Million
Joe Haden's retired from the NFL, but he's still racking up wins ... TMZ Sports has learned he just scored a huge profit on the sale of his L.A. mansion.
The former Browns superstar bought the place for $4.3 million in 2016 -- but we're told he punted it just a few days ago for a whopping $6.5 mil.
It's unclear who the buyer was -- but we know Stephen Sweeney of The Beverly Hills Estates repped them ... and we also know the new owner got a sick house in the deal.
The place -- which is located in Encino -- has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and its own movie theater. It's also got a temp-controlled wine cellar, a swimming pool, a spa and even a basketball court.
There's also SIXTEEN cameras on the property providing tons of security.
As for why Haden -- who retired in 2022 -- parted ways with it ... we're told he simply didn't use it very often.
While it's hard to imagine given the luxury that the pad offered ... it, of course, shouldn't surprise many --- the guy did after all spend his college days in Florida and most of his NFL ones in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.