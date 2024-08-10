Joe Haden Sells Glitzy L.A. Mansion For $6.5 Million

Joe Haden's retired from the NFL, but he's still racking up wins ... TMZ Sports has learned he just scored a huge profit on the sale of his L.A. mansion.

The former Browns superstar bought the place for $4.3 million in 2016 -- but we're told he punted it just a few days ago for a whopping $6.5 mil.

It's unclear who the buyer was -- but we know Stephen Sweeney of The Beverly Hills Estates repped them ... and we also know the new owner got a sick house in the deal.

The place -- which is located in Encino -- has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and its own movie theater. It's also got a temp-controlled wine cellar, a swimming pool, a spa and even a basketball court.

There's also SIXTEEN cameras on the property providing tons of security.

As for why Haden -- who retired in 2022 -- parted ways with it ... we're told he simply didn't use it very often.