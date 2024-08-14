Michael Rubin Shoots Down Meek Mill Gay Rumors, Black Culture Insults

Michael Rubin's not standing for anyone spewing lies about his main man Meek Mill, including the rampant memes claiming the Philly rapper is gay.

The Fanatics boss took up for Meek -- no different than he did for Drake -- Wednesday on "The Breakfast Club." The salacious lawsuit filed by ex-Bad Boy producer Lil Rod claimed Diddy and Meek were lovers, and it's been a thing on social media ever since.

Rubin says Meek doesn't have "one gay bone in his body" -- but even if he did, it's 2024 and who the hell cares?!?!

Kyle Kuzma x Lil Baby x Mike Rubin pic.twitter.com/VGXJlRufcw — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 6, 2023 @rapalert6

Rubin also defended Baby and the much discussed "White Party" pic they took with Kyle Kuzma -- he says social media tears people down when they're winning, but admits Kuz's blue hair did them no favors either!!!

Rubin acknowledges he's White, but according to his POV, Black culture seems to celebrate Black people putting each other down ... and Meek and Baby are simply victims in what he sees as that cycle of self-hate.

The billionaire businessman wasn't naïve to the fact he was opening himself up to criticism as a racial outsider, but Charlemagne encouraged more people observing from the sidelines like him to speak up.