Tua Tagovailoa's Teammate Hoping For Big Christmas Gift After QB's Huge Contract

Forget Santa ... Miami Dolphins star Jevon Holland is hoping Tua Tagovailoa heads down his chimney this Christmas -- banking on the quarterback gifting him something real nice after signing a $212 MILLION contract this summer.

Of course, if the signal-caller doesn't send a present Holland's way on Dec. 25 ... the Fins' starting safety clearly won't be upset -- as he tells TMZ Sports he's absolutely pumped his pal was rewarded for all of his hard work over the past five years with a big deal.

Holland told us Tua's worth every penny ... especially when you consider he's had to dodge dudes like Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett in order to have success on the gridiron.

"It's a kid's game for a king's ransom," Holland said. "And he's got the king's ransom right now. So, I'm excited for him."

Holland's not just pumped for Tua, he's fired up for the upcoming season, too ... and he's got some big aspirations for the Dolphins -- saying their goal is to "win every game."