ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck Undergoes Ankle Surgery After Joe Buck Golf Mishap
ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck spent time on the operating table this week ... and it's all reportedly due to a freak accident involving a golf club and her husband, Joe Buck.
According to Adam Schefter, Michelle sustained a fractured ankle as well as nerve damage after Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into her leg ... and on Wednesday, surgeons opened her up to fix the issue.
More ESPN injury news: @MichelleBeisner underwent surgery today to repair nerve damage in her fractured ankle that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it, per sources. “Getting ready to roll back,” Beisner-Buck texted. pic.twitter.com/B5Chjw1amd— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2024 @AdamSchefter
Thankfully, Schefter reported the procedure went well -- sharing a photo of a smiling Beisner-Buck in a hospital bed.
The ESPN insider also shared a text Beisner-Buck sent him ... where she joked she'll return to her journalism role on a scooter in the near future.
"Getting ready to roll back," she said.
No word yet from Joe on the situation -- but given he'll be on a microphone for hours next week as the lead man on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast ... something tells us it won't be long before he comments on the matter.
Michelle and Joe, meanwhile, met over a decade ago and tied the knot in 2014. They have two kids together -- and now, one helluva story to tell as well!