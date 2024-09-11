ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck Undergoes Ankle Surgery ... After Joe Buck Golf Mishap

ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck spent time on the operating table this week ... and it's all reportedly due to a freak accident involving a golf club and her husband, Joe Buck.

According to Adam Schefter, Michelle sustained a fractured ankle as well as nerve damage after Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into her leg ... and on Wednesday, surgeons opened her up to fix the issue.

More ESPN injury news: @MichelleBeisner underwent surgery today to repair nerve damage in her fractured ankle that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it, per sources. “Getting ready to roll back,” Beisner-Buck texted. pic.twitter.com/B5Chjw1amd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2024 @AdamSchefter

Thankfully, Schefter reported the procedure went well -- sharing a photo of a smiling Beisner-Buck in a hospital bed.

The ESPN insider also shared a text Beisner-Buck sent him ... where she joked she'll return to her journalism role on a scooter in the near future.

"Getting ready to roll back," she said.

No word yet from Joe on the situation -- but given he'll be on a microphone for hours next week as the lead man on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast ... something tells us it won't be long before he comments on the matter.