Chris Watts Colorado Murder House Struggling to Find Buyer

The Colorado home where notorious murderer Chris Watts killed his wife before also taking the lives of his two young daughters is still on the market ... and the asking price has been cut a fourth time, TMZ has learned.

The 5-bedroom residence in Frederick, CO -- which was heavily featured in the 2020 Netflix doc "American Murder: The Family Next Door" -- has been on the market for 156 days, per Zillow.

Just this week ... the realtors slashed a fourth time ... for the actually very nice home ... to $699,000, per records.

TMZ broke the story that the home was initially purchased after it went into bankruptcy following the grisly events of 2018 ... and the current owner -- who shelled out $600,000 -- has been trying to unload it since April.

In fact ... on April 24, the price was slashed from $775,000 to $750,000. Then on May 30, it was lowered to $749,000 ... fast-forward to July ... the realtors slashed the price to $724,000. At the beginning of July there was an offer made but that fell through.

The sticking point might be the stigma of the horrendous case ... Chris is serving five life sentences behind bars and confessed to killing his spouse, Shanann, and their 2 little girls Bella and Celeste, after all -- or it might be that other homes in the area have sold in a much lower range ... from $435k-$475k, per Zillow.

This wouldn't be the first time a murder house was put up for sale despite the gruesome past ... just take a look at the JonBenét Ramsey home or the Menendez brothers' mansion.