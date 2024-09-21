Don King Says He's Fine After Hospitalization Despite Concerns Over Health

Don King says his health's much better than Mike Tyson's suggesting ... claiming he's feeling fine and dandy after his 10-day stint in the hospital -- despite MT basically saying he's on death's door.

The legendary boxing promoter released a statement via his reps Saturday ... telling fans he's recovering and feeling fine -- and, he's got a lot of love for Mike Tyson.

It's a short, to-the-point statement ... but, clearly DK wants everyone to know his health issues aren't as bad as previously reported.

ICYMI ... Tyson went on the "It Is What It Is" podcast with Cam'ron and Mase -- where they asked him about his current relationship with the controversial fight promoter.

Iron Mike says straight up, Don isn't doing so well ... citing his age and health concerns as the chief reasons why.

As we told you ... we reached out to sources close to Don King who confirmed Tyson's comments -- admitting he isn't in the best shape healthwise after needing a blood transfusion at the hospital.

So, King could just be fronting ... pretending he's feeling great when his health really is bugging him -- in any case, Tyson's comments have blown up so much that Don finally felt the need to address them.

King's famous for organizing "The Rumble in the Jungle" and "Thrilla in Manila" fights between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman -- but, also for the $100 million lawsuit Tyson leveled against him after Tyson said he stole millions from him. The two settled the suit for $14 million.