City Girl JT Earns Solo Gold Plaque for 'Okay' Hit Single

City Girls breaking up their successful duo has turned JT into a savage -- her debut solo mixtape single "Okay" is now glittering in gold!!!

JT posted up with her Quality Control label execs Pierre "Pee" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee on Thursday with her new Gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America.

In addition to the 500K sales the song needed to strike gold, it also has over 4 billion streams on the DSPs. Okay?!? 💅🏾

The song borrows its secret sauce from Jeezy's classic track "Trap or Die" -- and she nabbed The Snowman for the official remix, a banger that has been doing numbers in its own right.

Loud 'n proud City Girls hater DJ Akademiks encouraged JT to go solo after the group's last album "Real Ass Whores" tanked but it appears the backhanded advice is paying off.