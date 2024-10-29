49ers' Charvarius Ward's 1-Year-Old Daughter Dies

Charvarius Ward's 1-year-old daughter has tragically died.

The San Francisco 49ers star announced the sad news on his Instagram page just minutes ago ... revealing the toddler he described as his "baby," "life," "queen," "heart" and "my everything" passed away on Monday morning.

"She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear," Ward wrote in the caption of a photo of little Amani Joy smiling.

"She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile."

"Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better," he continued. "She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ward and his partner, Monique, gave birth to Amani Joy in November 2022 ... and earlier this year, on World Down Syndrome Day, he penned a sweet note about her and the condition she had been diagnosed with.

"I used to think Down Syndrome was a handicap but now I realize it is just a gift from God," Ward said in March. "Being Amani's dad has taught me patience & how to surrender & let things be."

Ward just played in the Niners' win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, logging seven tackles. It's not yet clear if he'll suit up for San Francisco during its next game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 10 in the aftermath of the tragedy.

For the Niners' part, they said in a statement Tuesday morning their hearts are with Ward, Monique and their family.

"We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time."