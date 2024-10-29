Utah Jazz's Taylor Hendricks Gruesomely Breaks Leg During Game

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks broke his leg and badly dislocated his ankle during his team's game Monday night ... and the gruesome injury was, unfortunately, all captured by TV cameras.

The horrifying moment happened in the third quarter of Utah's tilt with the Mavericks in Dallas, when Hendricks slipped and landed on top of his leg awkwardly.

WARNING: Utah Jazz sophomore forward Taylor Hendricks tripped over himself, landed wrong, & his leg bent sideways.



Hendricks was taken to the hospital on a stretcher.



The game's broadcast video shows once his full body weight crashed down to the floor -- his limb snapped underneath him -- and almost immediately, he began writhing in pain.

Play was stopped and trainers raced to his aid -- and after a few minutes, he was placed on a stretcher and taken to the locker room. He was eventually diagnosed with a fractured right fibula -- plus a displaced ankle -- and, according to ESPN, the 20-year-old is now expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Jazz coach Will Hardy said after the game -- which the Jazz ended up losing, 110-102 -- it was all "hard to stomach."

"He's put in a lot of hard work," Hardy said. "He's a great kid, and so we're really just trying to focus on him, his health, keeping him up, his spirits up as he begins the road of his recovery. But these are the moments in sports that suck."

Hendricks was taken with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and had started all three of Utah's games this season.