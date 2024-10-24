Broncos' Josh Reynolds Injured During Shooting In Denver

Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was wounded during a shooting last week in Denver, the team announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the NFL franchise said Reynolds suffered "minor injuries" ... although it did not reveal any further details about the incident.

"Out of respect for the legal process," Broncos officials said, "we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities."

According to court documents, obtained by 9News, the shooting occurred on Oct. 18 -- after Reynolds and some friends left a popular Denver-area strip club at around 2:45 AM.

The outlet reports as Reynolds and the others were making their way out of the area, "two drivers began following them in vehicles and shots were fired."

Bullets reportedly hit Reynolds' left arm and the back of his head. Another man was struck by gunfire in his back, 9News stated.

A motive for the shooting is unclear -- as Reynolds and his crew reportedly had no issues while inside the strip club.

Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting on Wednesday, according to 9News.