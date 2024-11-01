Adam Schefter Wasn't Illegally Streaming NFL Game, Despite MethStreams Clip

Adam Schefter had football fans in a tizzy after being accused of using an illegal streaming site to watch "Thursday Night Football" ... but sure enough, it wasn't what it looked like.

The longtime ESPN talent posted a clip of Jets receiver Malachi Corley's bone-headed fumble during the second quarter of New York's matchup with the Houston Texans ... but instead of focusing on the lowlight, folks noticed a MethStreams watermark in the top left corner of the video.

Naturally, that led people to assume Schefty didn't have an Amazon Prime membership and wanted to use other means to tune in to the action ... which would be a bad look for one of the biggest insiders in the league.

Of course, that's not REALLY what went down -- our sources tell us Schefter certainly has a Prime account ... but simply ripped someone else's clipping of the play from social media and didn't notice it had the watermark plastered on it.

Needless to say, Schefter is super successful, so he's not hurting for cash ... and if he ever needs access to broadcasts, he's got plenty of LEGAL options.