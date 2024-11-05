Kiké Hernandez Addresses Dodgers Postgame 'DGAF' Viral Moment!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kiké Hernandez's viral postgame interview of the team's "Don't give a f***" mindset took Dodger Nation by storm ... but the star utility player said it wasn't a spur of the moment comment -- 'cause that was L.A.'s motto throughout their World Series run!

TMZ Sports caught up with the newly crowned World Series champ as he worked an honorary shift at Raising Canes ... and he explained how the clubhouse didn't let any outside talk affect how they went about their business.

Kiké on what's different about this Dodgers team:



"We were gonna do whatever it took to win a game, to win a series," he said. "I think it showed throughout the whole postseason that we didn't really care about what anybody thought about us. We didn't really care about the outside noise."

"We believed in each other, and only cared about what we thought about each other inside those walls."

For fans worried the 33-year-old has any plans to copyright the phrase ... you can put those fears to bed -- as he wants the moment to belong to Dodger nation and for them to enjoy it.

The Dodgers will look to repeat ... but whether Hernandez will be along for the journey remains to be seen. He signed a one-year deal with the team last offseason, which currently makes him a free agent.

