Philly Columnist To Continue Covering 76ers After Joel Embiid Incident

The reporter Joel Embiid shoved after a game this weekend will continue to go about his day job ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the Philadelphia Inquirer is not pulling him from his Sixers beat after a confrontation with the NBA superstar.

Marcus Hayes -- a columnist at the outlet -- drew backlash after criticizing Embiid for not suiting up for games ... mentioning his late brother and son in a since-edited piece.

Embiid was furious over Hayes' words ... and approached the journalist after the Sixers' home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, pushing him in the shoulder in the process.

His actions resulted in a three-game ban ... which was handed down on Tuesday.

As for Hayes, we're told everything will remain the same.

"No change," Evan Benn, the Inquirer's Senior Director of Special Projects & Communications, said of Hayes' status.

"He is an Inquirer columnist who covers Philadelphia sports teams, including the Sixers."