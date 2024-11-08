Alan Ruck Thinks 'Misogyny' Played a Factor in Kamala Harris' Loss

Play video content TMZ.com

Alan Ruck is weighing in on the results of the 2024 presidential election ... sharing his belief that "misogyny" played a role in Kamala Harris' big loss.

We caught up with the "Succession" star at LAX after the election, and he admitted he was feeling blue after watching the Vice President lose to President-elect Donald Trump at the ballot box.

However, as Alan told us, he isn't dwelling too hard on the disappointing outcome ... expressing a hope to "get through" the next 4 years.

He added ... "Wait to see what happens, you know? [Trump] said a lot of nasty stuff. We'll see what actually happens."

When asked point-blank if the country is ready for a female president, Alan noted the economy seemed to be the biggest driving issue for voters at the polls ... though, he said "some misogyny" likely had a hand in the outcome, too.

Nonetheless, Alan said he's hopeful to see a female prez in his lifetime, adding ... "I think we are ready. I'm ready."

Alan's input comes days after Harris fell short on election night ... with Trump nabbing 295 electoral votes -- enough to name him the clear winner in the presidential race.