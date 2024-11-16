'Voice' Winner Sundance Head Back Home After Accidental Shooting, Wife Says

Sundance Head -- the country singer who won "The Voice" back in 2016 -- is out of the hospital ... and, it seems the shooting was a complete accident and not an act of violence.

The star's wife, Misty, shared an update on her husband's condition Saturday morning ... confirming the singer was in stable condition -- and, doctors released him late Friday night.

She says he's back home now ... though the ride from the hospital to their ranch wasn't comfortable -- 'cause his meds were wearing off and he was bleeding heavily through his wrappings.

Ultimately though, Misty says he's so lucky and is sending all praise up to God ... and -- when you see the picture of his shirt Misty posted -- you'll understand why. It definitely looks like it could've been so much worse.

As for what happened ... Misty clarified the situation in another Facebook post -- explaining he wasn't shot by someone with malicious intent or while hunting.

According to her, Sundance went to grab a .22 out of his car when it slipped out of the holster, hit the outside of the jeep and went off. The bullet entered his body just above his navel and lodged in his fatty tissue.

No surgery needed, Misty says, 'cause doctors are leaving the bullet inside SH ... though she says she doesn't totally understand the reason why.

We broke the story ... was shot at his ranch in rural Texas last night -- and, he was airlifted from his home to a hospital in Tyler, TX.