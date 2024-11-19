Colorado Cops Find Sex Toy in Car During Traffic Stop, Body Cam Video Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

Cops in Colorado made a shocking discovery while searching a car during a traffic stop ... a used dildo!!!

Body cam footage from the Montrose Police Department shows the moment officers rummaging through a vehicle find a sex toy among a pile of mattresses, pillows and blankets ... and their reaction is hilarious.

In the video, obtained by TMZ, you see one of the cops toss the dildo to the side, then pick it up and show it to his fellow officers ... waving the sex toy around like a wand and laughing. One officer sticks the unit to the side of the car by its suction-cup.

Later in the search, one of the cops moves the dildo again ... prompting a different officer to say, "Oh dude what are you doing?!? Don't throw that around like that!!!" 😂

Police say the car was stolen ... with one of the occupants having a warrant out for felony motor vehicle theft. The body cam footage also shows cops finding what appears to be drug paraphernalia.

Cops say the "high-risk stop" went down in the parking lot of a Humdingers convenience store ... with their patrol cars partially blocking the drive-thru ... and they say a guy in a different car pulled up and yelled, "Get out of the way d***heads."

Police say the guy, who they identified as Joshua Smith, then complained the drive-thru was closed because of police activity and he parked and started flipping officers the bird ... yelling "f*** you" and "f*** you bitch."

One of the cops pulled Smith over and issued him a citation and a $120 fine ... and new legal docs obtained by TMZ show he's charged with interference with an officer.

For his part, Smith tells TMZ ... cops are retaliating against him and he was exercising his freedom of speech.

He says he's had to get an attorney and spent thousands of dollars for, in his estimation, "Not doing anything wrong but telling the cops to get out of the road because they were blocking the drive-thru."