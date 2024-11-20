Wayne Knight Says His Weight Loss Has Negatively Impacted His Career

Play video content TMZ.com

Wayne Knight’s health glow-up is next level ... and now he’s spilling the tea on it all, including how his weight loss has negatively impacted his Hollywood career.

We caught up with the actor at LAX on Tuesday, and he told us he’s shed a whopping 100 pounds since 1993's "Jurassic Park" -- something he's achieved by trying everything from therapy to radiation… and in true comic Wayne fashion, even "being taken by aliens."

Jokes aside, you’ve gotta watch the full video -- 'cause Wayne reveals which method actually worked best for him. Plus, he gets real about how years of yo-yo dieting have impacted him.

While Wayne’s health is clearly at its peak, he also opens up about the unexpected downside -- how his transformation has affected his career. Apparently, some folks now doubt he can pull off the same types of roles, just 'cause he's not as big as he used to be.