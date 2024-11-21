Kacey Musgraves Donates $10K to Texas Hometown Scholarship After Dig

Kacey Musgraves is going above and beyond to make amends with her hometown ... dropping thousands of dollars on a scholarship fund after putting her foot in her mouth.

TMZ has confirmed ... the country singer made a donation to a scholarship fund in Golden, Texas after previously claiming her hometown was not something to "cheer for" during a concert in Canada.

The singer shelled out a whopping $10K to the scholarship fund and penned a lengthy apology note on her Instagram Stories ... where she called the dig "a sarcastic, completely unserious joke."

She added ... "In so many ways, I really love my Texas roots. Nothing but love and I truly never meant to offend."

While the insult may not have made national news after her controversial concert, the clip went viral in her hometown ... leading the local Golden Sweet Potato Festival to make shirts for sale that read, "Golden, Texas 'Something to Cheer For.'"

All the profits are going to the Alba-Golden Seniors Scholarship Fund ... and they already raised $8K outside of Kacey's gift. The festival acknowledged Kacey's generous contribution and confirmed the Grammy winner reached out to them privately to issue a sincere apology.

They wrote ... "She expressed how much she still appreciates and loves Golden, and we are grateful for her kind words. We will not let that go unnoticed. We take great pride in our community and the kindness we show to one another. It’s a reminder to always remember where our roots are."

Kacey still has quite a bit of family down in the Texas town ... so, it's clear the backlash made its way back to her, prompting her to issue a mea culpa this week.