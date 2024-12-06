Oprah Leads the A-List Crowd at Swanky Chateau Marmont Dinner

Oprah was out and about in Los Angeles, rubbing elbows with fellow A-listers at a swanky dinner at the iconic hotspot, Chateau Marmont.

The talk show host was serving up serious style at the Brunello Cucinelli dinner Thursday, rocking a neutral blazer, crisp white shirt, and fringed tie.

Oprah was rubbing elbows with the big leagues at the dinner, chilling with Kevin Costner and Jon Hamm -- oh, to be a fly on the wall!

The guest list was stacked with movers and shakers, including Ava DuVernay, Sharon Stone, Sophia Bush, Lili Reinhart, and more.