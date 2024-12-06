Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Oprah Leads the A-List Crowd at Swanky Chateau Marmont Dinner

Getty

Oprah was out and about in Los Angeles, rubbing elbows with fellow A-listers at a swanky dinner at the iconic hotspot, Chateau Marmont.

The talk show host was serving up serious style at the Brunello Cucinelli dinner Thursday, rocking a neutral blazer, crisp white shirt, and fringed tie.

Ava Duvernay and Oprah
Getty

Oprah was rubbing elbows with the big leagues at the dinner, chilling with Kevin Costner and Jon Hamm -- oh, to be a fly on the wall!

The guest list was stacked with movers and shakers, including Ava DuVernay, Sharon Stone, Sophia Bush, Lili Reinhart, and more.

Brunello Cucinelli and Oprah
Getty

The event was all about celebrating Cucinelli's new "Midnight Silence" collection, and naturally, the stars were dressed to impress, rocking pieces from the brand!

