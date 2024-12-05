Tyler Perry Says It's a Dream Come True to Finally Work With Oprah

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyler Perry is all about one leading lady -- calling it a dream come true to work with Oprah!

We caught up with Tyler Wednesday, and he couldn’t stop gushing about directing Oprah for the first time in his new Netflix film, "The Six Triple Eight" ... making it clear that teaming up with the cultural icon is nothing short of incredible.

While Tyler’s a talented director in his own right, we had to ask if Oprah would crush it as a director herself -- it’s one of the few things she hasn’t tackled yet. Check out the video to hear his take!

Oprah joins a star-studded cast -- including Kerry Washington -- in "The Six Triple Eight," a movie that highlights the contributions of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion -- an all-black, all-female unit during World War II. The film hits Netflix on December 20.