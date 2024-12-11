Kobie Turner Says McVay Requested Encore Performance After 'Masked Singer' Exit

Play video content TMZSports.com

L.A. Rams defensive end Kobie Turner took the internet by storm after he was revealed on "The Masked Singer" ... and it caught his coach's attention, too -- 'cause the NFLer tells TMZ Sports Sean McVay asked him to put on a show for his team!!

We caught up with the 25-year-old after his run on the show came to an end ... and while he said his experience on the FOX series was a bit out of his comfort zone, he is no stranger to hitting some high notes.

"I've performed pretty much my whole life," Turner said. "Actually, right before COVID, I just did my first gig, and then kind of COVID hit. So it had been a little while since I performed live, but that more so felt like getting back to a space of home."

Turner was unveiled as the character "Goo" last week ... and as it turns out, McVay played his rendition of the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" in front of the whole squad at their following team meeting.

"Sean was like, 'You gotta give us something,'" Turner said. "So I had to, I had to sing a little bit of 'House of the Rising Sun.' And all the guys kind of rock with it. So it was cool."

One of the most challenging experiences he had was keeping his role on the show under wraps ... saying he caught himself rehearsing tunes in the Rams' facility -- with one observant teammate picking up on his song choices.

''He was like, 'You're really into this 'Miss Independent' song, like, I rock with that. That's an oldie, but you've been humming it a while.' So I just kind of had to play it off like I'm just in a nostalgic mood and whatnot."