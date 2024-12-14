Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lamborghini Driver Saved Moments Before Wreck Bursts Into Flames, Video Shows

Lamborghini Driver Pulled From Wreck Moments Before Inferno ... Caught on Dramatic Video!

121424_car_crash-kal
close call
TMZ.com

A suspect fleeing Los Angeles authorities earlier Saturday was pulled from their wrecked Lamborghini ... just moments before the twisted heap burst into flames!

In a harrowing video exclusively obtained by TMZ ... police and good samaritans worked to pull the driver from the destroyed Lamborghini Urus, which flipped and hit a tree before the big crash along a Tarzana street.

121424_car_crash-sg7

Looks like folks got the driver out of there just in the nick of time ... because not long after they were pulled from the wreck, the whip erupted -- with more fire and smoke quickly coming from the vehicle.

121424_car_crash-sg8

Police tell TMZ ... The crash occurred around 4 AM Saturday, shortly after the suspect was able to evade police in the high-performance SUV from a pursuit that started about 30 minutes prior on the highway as a reckless driving report.

A truck was also involved in the crash, but that driver fled the scene ... police are not sure of the truck driver's current whereabouts.

LIAM-PAYNE-Key-ART-HORIZONTAL_1280x720
WHO BEARS RESPONSIBILITY?
TMZ Studios

The unidentified suspect of the Lamborghini was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries ... once recovered, they'll be taken into custody.

related articles