Lamborghini Driver Saved Moments Before Wreck Bursts Into Flames, Video Shows

A suspect fleeing Los Angeles authorities earlier Saturday was pulled from their wrecked Lamborghini ... just moments before the twisted heap burst into flames!

In a harrowing video exclusively obtained by TMZ ... police and good samaritans worked to pull the driver from the destroyed Lamborghini Urus, which flipped and hit a tree before the big crash along a Tarzana street.

Looks like folks got the driver out of there just in the nick of time ... because not long after they were pulled from the wreck, the whip erupted -- with more fire and smoke quickly coming from the vehicle.

Police tell TMZ ... The crash occurred around 4 AM Saturday, shortly after the suspect was able to evade police in the high-performance SUV from a pursuit that started about 30 minutes prior on the highway as a reckless driving report.

A truck was also involved in the crash, but that driver fled the scene ... police are not sure of the truck driver's current whereabouts.

