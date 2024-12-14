Todd Gurley Says He's A Big Fan Of 'Real Deal' Ashton Jeanty

Play video content TMZSports.com

Seems Todd Gurley's convinced Ashton Jeanty's going to keep on trucking through defenders even in the NFL ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he thinks the Boise State star is the "real deal."

We caught up with the former Rams tailback out at LAX this week ... and he made it clear he loves Jeanty's game.

"He's super nice," Gurley said. "He's the real deal."

Todd, of course, would know all about what it takes to find success on the ground -- he balled out in the NFL from 2015 through 2020, scoring a whopping 79 TDs in 88 games.

Gurley likes Jeanty so much, it actually looks like he would even consider taking the 21-year-old tailback in the top five of the spring's NFL draft ... although he admits it might not happen.

"I'm sure all the trash teams are going to need quarterbacks," he said with a smile, "so it ain't really much he's going to be able to do about getting drafted too high."