Celebs Come Out to Shine at Simon Rich Comedy Event in NYC on Broadway

The celebrities showed up in style at a Broadway comedy stage event in New York City Monday night ... and the fashion was at peak level at the Hudson Theatre.

Check out our gallery of stylish looks on the red carpet of the "All In: Comedy About Love By Simon Rich" show, a collection of short stories acted onstage on the subjects of dating, marriage and other romantic entanglements.

Jon Hamm and Steve Martin showed up in different shades of autumnal green suits, with Hamm wearing a tight scarf, accessorizing with an umbrella for extra style points. Hamm's fellow Midwesterner David Letterman showed up in a navy blazer and matching turtleneck -- and two pairs of eyeglasses, just in case.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn arrived with extra affection in muted grays and black, looking all smiles. Comedian Pete Davidson arrived in all black, with a burnt orange leather jacket and a gold chain with a pendant.

Fashion mogul Anna Wintour and comedian Cecily Strong were both strongly showing out in bright red. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin clowned a bit for the camera, with her in a forest green top under a faux-fur black coat and a black denim short skirt with black leggings, and Alec wearing a long black top coat and maroon scarf.

Martin Short also wore a top coat, with a black sherpa collar and a stylish scarf, and Tom Hanks rocked a black corduroy jacket and a tight thin scarf. Fred Armisen and Richard Kind were also seen in classic fall grays.

Mulaney, Armisen and Kind were among the performers Monday night -- their rotation extends through January 12. Break a leg!