Michael Penix Jr. Learned Of Falcons Starting Gig While Shopping At Coscto

Michael Penix Jr. went from buying in bulk to being the main guy in Atlanta ... with the quarterback revealing he found out he was getting the Falcons' starting gig while shopping at Costco.

The Washington product chatted with reporters a day after it was announced Kirk Cousins was getting benched ... and he painted a pretty vivid picture of what it was like when he got the call while buying groceries.

"As you can imagine, there were some nerves, there was some excitement," he said. "But I'm just super blessed to be in this position. Super blessed to be on this on this team for the opportunity."

The jitters part was real ... 'cause he said he lost his appetite once he heard of the switch -- which made him miss out on the $1.50 Costco hot dog he was planning to devour.

A reporter thought the news required more of a steak dinner anyway ... but Penix said he couldn't control the circumstances.

"I really needed groceries."

As for Cousins, he's taking the high road ... acknowledging his play on the field has not been up to snuff.

"It's pro football," Cousins said. "There's a standard that I have for myself, that the team has for me."

"Unfortunately, I wasn't playing up to that standard consistently enough. It is what it is."

#Falcons QB Kirk Cousins’ opening statement after being benched last night:



“It’s pro football, you know, and there’s a standard that I have for myself or the team has for me…unfortunately I wasn’t playing up to that standard consistently enough.” pic.twitter.com/Kax2YoxSow — Bryce Lewis (@Bryce_Lewis86) December 18, 2024 @Bryce_Lewis86