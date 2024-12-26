Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Victoria's Secret Model Izabel Goulart & Fiancé Pose for Acrobatic Xmas Shoot

Victoria’s Secret Model Izabel Goulart Santa's Little Showoff!!!

Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart was all about indulging this Xmas -- in the spotlight, that is, 'cause despite being next to a giant body of water, she was still thirsty ... for attention, of course.

These St. Barts pics are impossible to ignore -- the Brazilian model brought the holiday heat in a tiny red bikini and Santa hat, teaming up with her footballer fiancé Kevin Trapp for a jaw-dropping acrobatics session that doubled as a festive photoshoot.

The shoot was next-level, with German soccer goalie Kevin lifting Izabel like it was a stroll in the park, while she flexed her killer pins and showed off her athleticism in a series of advanced couples yoga poses -- all as her Santa hat stayed firmly in place somehow.

Clearly, this isn't your average Christmas couple's activity -- but Izabel and Kevin soaked in the sun-drenched limelight as they flexed for the cameras and puckered up for some kisses.

Sure, it's pure entertainment to watch them go full contortionist this Christmas -- but as for us? We'll be over here keeping it a bit more chill, diving into our Xmas leftovers and stretching the festive movie binge as long as humanly possible!

