Victoria's Secret Model Izabel Goulart & Fiancé Pose for Acrobatic Xmas Shoot

Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart was all about indulging this Xmas -- in the spotlight, that is, 'cause despite being next to a giant body of water, she was still thirsty ... for attention, of course.

These St. Barts pics are impossible to ignore -- the Brazilian model brought the holiday heat in a tiny red bikini and Santa hat, teaming up with her footballer fiancé Kevin Trapp for a jaw-dropping acrobatics session that doubled as a festive photoshoot.

The shoot was next-level, with German soccer goalie Kevin lifting Izabel like it was a stroll in the park, while she flexed her killer pins and showed off her athleticism in a series of advanced couples yoga poses -- all as her Santa hat stayed firmly in place somehow.

Clearly, this isn't your average Christmas couple's activity -- but Izabel and Kevin soaked in the sun-drenched limelight as they flexed for the cameras and puckered up for some kisses.