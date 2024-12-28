Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Couples Photos

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo looked loved up this holiday season ... spending time as a family in a series of photos Prinsloo shared from the season.

The model shared a ton of pics to Instagram Saturday ... starting off with a pic of her huggin the Maroon 5 frontman -- easily recognizable from behind by the skull tattoo on his neck.

Prinsloo has a Santa hat on ... and, she's smoldering at the camera in the snap.

In another photo, Adam and Behati are snuggled up ... big smiles on their faces, while Adam leans up against his better half.

Amog the other photos Behati shared ... shots of Christmas decorations, a holly jolly Santa Claus and a day out at the beach with the family -- basically, a whole lot of fun during this holiday season.

It looks like Adam and Behati are doing well about two years after the infamous sexting scandal that consumed their lives back in 2022.

Remember ... several women came forward in '22 sharing text messages they say they exchanged with the singer-songwriter -- with one woman, model Sumner Stroh, claiming they had an affair.

Levine denied he ever had an affair with Stroh -- but admitted he crossed a line ... and said he had to square things with his wife and family.