Pop-Tart Mascots 'Strip' On Field Before Bowl Game

The Pop-Tarts Bowl got off to a hot start Saturday ... with three giant Pop-Tart mascots stripping off their silver wrappings in the pregame festivities.

Here's the deal ... the bowl game -- which has become a fan-favorite since the popular snackfood brand took over the naming rights last year -- kicked off earlier Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

just when you thought the pop tarts bowl couldn’t get ANY sexier pic.twitter.com/u2ThaJAY5H — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) December 28, 2024 @KevinBoilard

If you don't know, the MVP of the game's winning team gets to choose a flavor of giant Pop-Tart to toast -- and the team gets to dig into the bad boy postgame.

To show the fans the options the winner would get to choose from, three Pop-Tart mascots ran out covered in the silver packaging fans of the food know all too well ... and, as they were announced, they ripped off their silver cloaks.

Watch the clip ... the two teams are playing for either a Hot Fudge Sundae, a Wild Berry or a Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tart -- and the mascots came out to get the teams hyped.

Not only will they get to partake in a giant Pop-Tart, but check out the trophy ... a toaster has been attached to the top of it -- and, it can be used to heat up real Pop-Tarts!

Remember ... last year, one of the mascots was "sacrificed" when Kansas State defeated North Carolina State 28-19 -- with the Wildcats digging in and eating him. Clearly he's fine though -- 'cause he was resurrected during a break in the action today.