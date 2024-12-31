Dana Stubblefield 'Euphoric,' Eager To Be W/ Family After Rape Conviction Overturned

Dana Stubblefield is on his way to being a free man -- his rape conviction was overturned last week -- and according to the former NFL star's attorneys, his first order of business when he gets out will be a bunch of family time.

Kenneth Rosenfeld and Allen Sawyer sat down with TMZ Sports just days after a California appellate court vacated Stubblefield's prison sentence ... and they said he's "euphoric" over the decision -- and is now looking forward to hanging with his loved ones.

"He's going to be with his family," Sawyer said of Dana's immediate plans. "If there's one thing that Dana misses the most, it's being with his family."

Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison back in 2020 ... following allegations he raped a woman in a 2015 incident.

Prosecutors alleged the ex-San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman lured a woman to his home in Northern California to talk about a babysitting job -- and then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Stubblefield had vehemently denied the claims -- calling the sex consensual.

In the wake of his sentence, Rosenfeld and Sawyer argued there were numerous issues with the trial -- including a violation of the California Racial Justice Act of 2020 ... and on Dec. 26, a court ruled in their favor.

The two lawyers told us Monday they were thrilled with the decision -- and they're now filing a motion to get Stubblefield out of custody ASAP.

"He's excited to be home," Rosenfeld said. "He's excited to get out. We always knew this was going to happen."

As for when Stubblefield -- a Super Bowl champion -- will open up publicly about the situation ... Rosenfeld said it won't take the 54-year-old long -- explaining, "Once out, he will tell his story."