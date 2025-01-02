ESPN Ripped For Not Showing Sugar Bowl National Anthem After New Orleans Terror Attack

The internet is taking shots at ESPN after the network did not show the national anthem or moment of silence on the main Sugar Bowl broadcast ... after a terror attack in New Orleans delayed the important football game.

Folks online are up in arms with ESPN's decision to show studio analysts breaking down the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia instead of the in-stadium tribute to victims of Wednesday's terror attack in the city.

Thursday's Sugar Bowl was played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans ... close to where terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar mowed down NYE revelers in a pickup truck.

Wednesday morning's terror attack caused the Sugar Bowl to be postponed from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon ... but folks watching on TV and streaming the game were upset when ESPN didn't show the patriotic, moving moments.

ESPN is now catching tons of heat on social media ... with one X user posting, "Not showing the national anthem after a damn terrorist attack just miles away is classic @espn f'you..."

Others are calling ESPN woke and saying they were surprised to see the anthem or the moment of silence given the circumstances here ... with some folks even going so far as to label ESPN "disgusting."

While ESPN didn't show the moments on the main broadcast, folks tuning in to watch the alternate broadcast on SEC Network were shown the anthem and the moment of silence.

Images of the American flag on the field and fans bowing heads in silence were shown on ESPN as analysts gave their pre-game comments.

A source with knowledge told TMZ ... SportsCenter concluded an interview with Tim Tebow -- and cut to commercial when the anthem and moment of silence started. SportsCenter resumed in the middle of the moment of silence -- making it awkward to cut in at that time.