Derrick Rose Says He Doesn't Want Statue Outside United Center

Derrick Rose is begging the Chicago Bulls to not honor him with a statue outside the United Center ... explaining he's seen how the tributes have turned out recently, and he'd rather not risk becoming a meme.

The former MVP made his intentions known in a sit-down interview with ESPN ahead of "Derrick Rose Night" at the Bulls' home contest against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

"I would love that."



Derrick Rose says he wants his jersey retired by the Bulls ❤️



(via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/Kr9kTTHZFm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 3, 2025 @ESPNNBA

D-Rose had a solid reasoning behind why he didn't want himself immortalized outside his old arena ... almost certainly hinting at Dwyane Wade's recent sculpture outside the Miami Heat's venue, which was at the center of countless jokes online.

"The way people have been creating these statues, I don't want a statue," he told the outlet. "No statue. Jerry [Reinsdorf], no statue. Please, Michael [Reinsdorf], no statue."

Rose did welcome the idea of having his No. 1 jersey retired in the rafters ... saying he'd love the gesture.

It wouldn't be surprising if that happened -- Rose spent eight seasons playing for his hometown team ... winning rookie of the year, MVP and leading Chicago to its best record since the Michael Jordan era.