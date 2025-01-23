Mariano Rivera, Wife Clara Deny Covering Up Child Sexual Abuse

Mariano Rivera and his wife, Clara, are adamant they have never covered up child sexual abuse ... this after a new lawsuit alleged otherwise.

The New York Yankees legend and his partner issued the denial on Thursday morning ... with their attorney, Joseph A. Ruta, saying in a statement the allegations against the two "are completely false."

The suit was filed in New York earlier this month by Mother A Doe ... who alleged that back in 2018, her juvenile daughter was sexually abused at a summer camp in Florida that was affiliated with the Rivera's church, Refuge of Hope.

Doe claimed she made the Riveras aware of the alleged abuse ... but said instead of investigating the matter, the Hall of Famer and his wife flew to Florida and "each separately isolated and intimidated Jane A Doe to remain silent" in order to protect their church's reputation.

Doe also claimed that later that year, her daughter was abused at a barbeque that the Riveras helped put on at their New York home.

Ruta said in the statement the Riveras didn't even know of the claims until 2022 -- when an attorney sent them a demands letter.

"This was followed by a second letter in 2023, from a different Florida law firm, again requesting a financial settlement," the lawyer said.

"The lawsuit, which seeks financial damages for the Rivera's alleged failure to act on alleged incidents that were never reported to them, is full of inaccurate and misleading statements which we have no doubt will not hold up in a court of law," Ruta stated.