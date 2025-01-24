Pete Carroll Agrees To Be Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach
Pete Carroll's time away from NFL sidelines is over ... he's just agreed to be the new head coach of the Raiders.
The 73-year-old is inking a three-year deal with Vegas, according to multiple reports, that will include a team option for a fourth year.
Carroll, of course, was the longtime Seahawks' head man ... but after the 2023 season, they both agreed to part ways -- leaving PC without an NFL HC gig for the first time in over a decade.
The former Super Bowl champ has previously coached in the NFL for 18 years, piling up a 170-120-1 record. In the college game -- prior to taking over in Seattle -- he really shined, recording a 97-19 win-loss ledger in nine years at USC.
Carroll's new gig will pair him with Tom Brady, who just recently became a part-owner of the Raiders.
Unclear when his introductory press conference will take place ... but he'll need to get to work quickly and efficiently -- as the Raiders were 4-13 this past season, and don't exactly have the league's most talented roster.