H.S. Basketball Player Nick Khatchikian Defends 102-Point Game, Could've Gone For 150!

The high school basketball player who dropped 102 points in a game isn't too bothered with people questioning the team's sportsmanship after the record-breaking performance ... telling TMZ Sports if others had the opportunity, they would have done the same thing!!

We caught up with Mesrobian High School seniors Nick and Dylan Khatchikian after their wild outing last week ... in which Nick ran the score up while Dylan lobbed up 35 assists in their 119-25 victory over Waverly High School.

While tons of people couldn't believe the stat line -- including LeBron James -- others questioned if it was disrespectful. Nick shared his side of things ... and he feels the final score could have been even more lopsided.

"If you're scoring 40 points in the first quarter and you have 79 at the end of the second quarter, I feel like anyone would try to go for 100 points. It doesn't matter who you play," Nick said.

"I didn't even play the entire game. If I really wanted to I could have probably went for 150. People can talk about sportsmanship and all that, but I really could have ran up the score much more than that."

More importantly for the twins, recruiters don't seem to be bothered by the team running up the score -- as they say colleges have been blowing their phones up over the past few days.

"We already got one college offer yesterday, day before, just off the tape" Dylan said. "He texted us, 'You guys are legit, we want you guys.'"

"We had offers before that too, but a lot of colleges are hitting us more now after this performance."

They didn't name-drop the universities ... but said they're looking at the best options on the table before determining their futures.