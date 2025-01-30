Sam Hunt's Mug Shot Released, New Details About His Arrest

Sam Hunt's booking photo was just released and the dude looks none too happy to be in police custody -- as fresh details surfaced following his Tennessee arrest.

The country music star posed for this stone-faced mug shot at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office in Lexington, TN, after he was busted for Speeding and Violation of Ignition Interlock Device on January 20.

TMZ obtained a police report with new information about the car stop ... cops say Hunt was behind the wheel of a Ford F250 truck driving over the speed limit as he headed west on Interstate 40 in Henderson County.

Police say a trooper in a patrol car clocked Hunt going 85 miles per hour in a 70 MPH zone before pulling him over and asking for his ID.

While checking his driver's license, the trooper confirmed Hunt was supposed to have a "functioning ignition interlock device" -- which is a portable breathalyzer that measures your blood alcohol level -- according to the police report.

Hunt was then arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail before he posted $1500 bond and was released.