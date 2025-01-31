Lions' Amik Robertson Says Jets In 'Good Hands' W/ Aaron Glenn, Predicts 'Great Things'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jets fans are going to love this ... one of Aaron Glenn's former players tells TMZ Sports New York's new head coach is going to have them winning games in no time!!

Lions star cornerback Amik Robertson raved over Glenn in a sit-down with us this week ... just days after the former Detroit defensive coordinator accepted the gig in the Big Apple.

Robertson told us Glenn was actually the reason he came to the Motor City from the Raiders this past offseason ... and he gushed over the way the 52-year-old allowed him to blossom this year.

"Man," Robertson said, "coach Glenn was a blessing that I didn't realize was gonna be a blessing."

"He a player's coach, a passionate guy. Always wants you to be the best version of yourself."

Robertson played in all 17 of the Lions' regular season games, and had arguably the best year of his career, recording 50 total tackles, eight pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

He made it clear Glenn was a huge reason for the success -- and while he's certainly sad to see him go ... he said he's thrilled the coach will now get to shine with the HC title next to his name.

He said he's sure, too, Glenn will turn things around quickly in NY ... telling us Gang Green's "in good hands with a guy like that."

"I know he's going to do great things."

As for the where the Lions go without Glenn, Robertson says they're using their unexpected playoff loss to the Commanders as fuel to help them rebound.