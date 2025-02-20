Master P Pushes Digital Literacy, Donates 500 Laptops to Students in New Orleans

We Got the Hook-Up ...

Master P's moves didn't die down once the Super Bowl parties left his town -- the No Limit colonel teamed up with AT&T and Team Hope this week to bless 500 New Orleans students with free laptops!!!

The legendary rapper tells TMZ Hip Hop the hip hop culture he adopted and grew to help foster was always about uplifting communities ... and that's what his latest "I AM CONNECTED" initiative represents.

P says he and Team Hope have been giving back for 25 years, and it'll be another 25, God willing.

On February 18, P was on hand to surprise students at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans.

The students were also hooked up with 2 years of Microsoft Office programs and tech support.