Master P Pushes Digital Literacy, Donates 500 Laptops to Students in New Orleans

Master P & AT&T We Got the Hook-Up ... On 500 Free Computers For Students!!!

Published
Master P at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans
Master P's moves didn't die down once the Super Bowl parties left his town -- the No Limit colonel teamed up with AT&T and Team Hope this week to bless 500 New Orleans students with free laptops!!!

Master P at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans 6

The legendary rapper tells TMZ Hip Hop the hip hop culture he adopted and grew to help foster was always about uplifting communities ... and that's what his latest "I AM CONNECTED" initiative represents.

Master P at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans 0

P says he and Team Hope have been giving back for 25 years, and it'll be another 25, God willing.

Master P -- Through the Years
On February 18, P was on hand to surprise students at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans.

The students were also hooked up with 2 years of Microsoft Office programs and tech support.

Way to fast-track these kids for the future!!!

