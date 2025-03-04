Jon Stewart Explains Trump-Zelensky Beef Through John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

Jon Stewart just explained the geopolitical landscape and America's role in it after the now-infamous Zelensky/Trump showdown in the Oval Office Friday ... comparing it to a wrestling event that also shook the world this weekend.

In Monday night’s episode of "The Daily Show," Jon explained the whole metaphorical ordeal -- Cody Rhodes is Volodymyr Zelensky, The Rock is Vladimir Putin, and John Cena is Trump.

In Jon’s interpretation of events ... Cody (Zelensky) went to the White House to meet with John Cena (Trump) to take on the person "demanding his soul," The Rock (Putin). To everyone’s surprise, especially Cody's … Cena had experienced a change of heart, and no longer had Cody's back. As Cody embraced Cena, The Rock gave Cena the throat-cut signal ... and Cena delivered a cheap shot to Cody's groin, then pummeled him on the ground in a dramatic "heel turn."

For those unaware of the wrestling landscape at the moment, let us run you through it -- The Rock, who used to be a good guy, recently made his WWE return (again), this time as a villain. John Cena, who's been a hero in the ring for decades, made the dreaded heel turn, much to the surprise and disappointment of legions of fans ... some would say, much like America itself on the international stage.

As you know, the U.S. has changed its official position in assisting Ukraine in its defense of Russia’s invasion, and last week's Oval Office confrontation seems to have sealed the deal ... last night, the White House confirmed the U.S. is cutting aid to Ukraine.

As with all things political, people have taken both sides of the issue. Zelensky supporters say America should continue its support of Ukraine in the face of an invasion by a dictator. Trump supporters argue enough money's been spent on this war, and it's time to pull out before World War III is triggered.

Yesterday, "TMZ Live" spoke to Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt and he offered his support for Trump's argument, claiming Trump is on the side of peace.