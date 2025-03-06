NYPD Detective Twerking Hard Off the Clock, Stars as Stripper in Rap Video

Detective Melissa Mercado, an NYPD officer with 7 years under her badge, is going viral for taking her uniform off ... in favor of a bra and G-string to dance as a video vixen stripper!!!

New York rapper S-Quire released his "Doin That" music video at the top of February, but his views catapulted this week once Det. Mercado was recognized.

The video, directed by Picture Perfect and distributed by WorldStarHipHop, immediately opens up to shots of the cop's cheeks as she twerks on stage in an empty bar as S-Quire raps about p-poppin' and pole dancin'!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Detective Mercado doesn't limit her scenes to the strip joint ... there are other shots of her twerking in a thong in a VIP section and sprawling across a bed in lingerie.

According to the New York Post, Mercado rakes in $144,000 a year working her Bronx SVU gig ... and it appears she's in the clear as far as wrongdoing, in spite of the eye-popping spotlight she's brought to force.

One police union source tells The Post, Mercado is a capable cop and the overall consensus seems to be she's free to use her off-duty time at her leisure, as long as it's not breaking the law.