Drew Pearson Annoyed By Parsons-Lawrence Beef, Begs Cowboys To Stay Off X

The beef between DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons is all over the internet … and Cowboys legend Drew Pearson tells TMZ Sports he's sure tired of seeing it.

The Hall of Fame wideout sat down with us on Friday to talk about the feud between the former Dallas teammates ... and he made it clear, he wished the guys would keep their dirty laundry in-house.

"Too much social media!" the 74-year-old exclaimed with his head in his hands.

Pearson called the drama -- which Lawrence ignited when he seemed to say the Cowboys had no chance of winning a Super Bowl -- a "locker room issue" ... and stated it should have never found its way to X.

This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown shit! 🤡 https://t.co/pTLAuuW2YH — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 14, 2025 @MicahhParsons11

He added that when he dealt with similar problems during his playing days -- his best teams always hashed things out behind closed doors.

Pearson told us the feud would have driven ex-Cowboys coach Tom Landry "crazy" … but he also admitted that today's media landscape is more difficult to navigate than when he caught balls for the silver and blue.

Seems like if it were up to Pearson, none of the Cowboys would have social media ... a tough ask, considering Parsons appears to love it.

Feuds with ex-teammates aside, Pearson told us he wants to see Parsons step up as a leader for Dallas this season – and encouraged the pass rusher to focus on his leadership on the gridiron.

"Take care of your business on the field, and the other guys will follow suit," Pearson said.