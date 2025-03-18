Machine Gun Kelly Pens Rock-Rap Tribute to Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath

'Last Argument We Had ... I Hurt You' 🕊️

Machine Gun Kelly has turned his sorrow over the death of close pal Luke "The Dingo" Trembath into a song ... with the release of a heartfelt tribute, titled "your name forever."

The music video is shot by MGK's longtime director Sam Cahill and uses splices of scenes from Dingo's funeral, in addition to a rooftop performance of the track.

On the song, MGK admits he went too far during their last argument, and notes Dingo left his coat at his house ... a reminder he'll never return to pick it up.

Dingo died last month and his cause of death is still unknown ... but his community of mourners have been rallying nonstop.

Popular muralist Royyal Dog painted a life-sized portrait of Dingo, and attendees at the funeral posed in front together in solidarity.

The late snowboarder's friends Synyster Gates and M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, Johnny Cappelletty, and Mod Sun all joined MGK in recording the track.